Cheapest luggage storage in London and Copenhagen

Only pay for what you spent

Customers book luggage storage using our easy online platform on LuggageHero which has both a map service and a search function. The price is only €1/hour with a 2€ startup fee per bag and you never pay more than €10/day for each bag.

LuggageHero can provide the best locations to leave your piece of luggage for only a low hourly rate. LuggageHero has put an end to wasting more precious time when you are on your holiday in London or Copenhagen and need a place for your luggage a few hours or days. Luggage storage has never been easier.

Regular luggage lockers are found often charging you for a full day while you only need it for a few hours. That is why only pay for the hours spent when using a LuggageHero.